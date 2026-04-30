Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Up 8% - Here's Why

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.24 and last traded at $76.6940. Approximately 439,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,863,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.00.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Hut 8 from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Arete Research started coverage on Hut 8 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Hut 8 from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hut 8 from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Hut 8 from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $76.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUT

Hut 8 Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sean Joseph Glennan sold 4,625 shares of Hut 8 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $226,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,068 shares in the company, valued at $591,935.40. This trade represents a 27.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Semah sold 5,498 shares of Hut 8 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $269,676.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 24,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,216,243.80. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Hut 8

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Hut 8 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hut 8 by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,448 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol HUT, is a North American digital infrastructure company specializing in cryptocurrency mining and high‐performance computing. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Hut 8 operates purpose‐built data centers that house fleets of specialized ASIC and GPU servers. Through its flagship mining facilities in Alberta and Ontario, the company leverages low‐cost, low‐carbon power sources—such as hydroelectric and natural gas—to support sustainable bitcoin production.

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