HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Up 0.2% - What's Next?

HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HUYA - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.4050. 399,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 527,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of HUYA from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of HUYA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $3.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on HUYA

HUYA Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $537.59 million, a PE ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $251.85 million. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. Equities analysts expect that HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HUYA stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HUYA - Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,295 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 19,353 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of HUYA worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc is a leading interactive live streaming platform based in Guangzhou, China, primarily focused on video game and esports content. The company operates a proprietary technology platform that enables users to broadcast and view live gameplay, participate in real-time chat, and engage with hosts through virtual gifting. Its services are accessible via web browsers, desktop applications and mobile apps for both iOS and Android.

At the core of HUYA's business are user-generated live streams hosted by professional gamers, influencers and esports organizations.

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