Hyatt Hotels (H) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to post earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $1.7560 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.04. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of H opened at $165.47 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $108.24 and a twelve month high of $180.53. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $155.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.60.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hyatt Hotels's dividend payout ratio is currently -107.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on H. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore reissued an "in-line" rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $203.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $181.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hyatt Hotels

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.28, for a total value of $58,912.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 545 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,267.60. This trade represents a 42.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jnp 2010-Pg Trust sold 213,434 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $35,803,553.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 213,434 shares in the company, valued at $35,803,553.50. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 214,234 shares of company stock worth $35,920,202 in the last ninety days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 459 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 593 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company's stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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