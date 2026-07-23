Hyatt Hotels (H) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.90 per share and revenue of $1.8164 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.74 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

H stock opened at $187.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -535.32 and a beta of 1.32. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $133.51 and a 52-week high of $206.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,119 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $195,276.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,225 shares in the company, valued at $5,449,074.75. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 10,217 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total value of $1,896,888.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,183,396.84. This trade represents a 61.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,224 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,605. Insiders own 23.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 7.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,359 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 143,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 394.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,312 shares of the company's stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 61.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 26,073 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $198.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on H

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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