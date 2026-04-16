Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Lowered to $197.00 at Barclays

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $200.00 to $197.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price target points to a potential upside of 21.39% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore reaffirmed an "in-line" rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $181.21.

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Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

NYSE:H traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.29. The company's stock had a trading volume of 80,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,038. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $180.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.23 and a 200-day moving average of $155.74.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.28, for a total transaction of $58,912.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 545 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,267.60. This represents a 42.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of H. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 450.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 98.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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