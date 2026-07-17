Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Raised to $218.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.84% from the company's current price.

H has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. HSBC raised Hyatt Hotels from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $196.14.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on H

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE H traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.19. 194,860 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,856. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $186.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.06. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of -538.10 and a beta of 1.32. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $133.51 and a twelve month high of $206.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Peter Sears sold 10,217 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total transaction of $1,896,888.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,396.84. This trade represents a 61.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Udell sold 8,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $1,493,304.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,136. This trade represents a 39.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,224 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,605. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $749,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,554 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 827.9% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,900,417 shares of the company's stock worth $304,675,000 after buying an additional 1,695,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,605,243 shares of the company's stock worth $257,352,000 after acquiring an additional 43,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,421,926 shares of the company's stock worth $201,814,000 after purchasing an additional 193,530 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 751,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hyatt Hotels, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hyatt Hotels wasn't on the list.

While Hyatt Hotels currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here