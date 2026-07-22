Hycroft Mining (HYMC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Hycroft Mining to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $1.4610 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

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Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.45). On average, analysts expect Hycroft Mining to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hycroft Mining Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HYMC opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. Hycroft Mining has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $58.73. The business's 50 day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 2.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Brian Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 168,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,431,603.68. This trade represents a 12.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca Jennings sold 15,329 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $402,386.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 202,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,315,572.50. The trade was a 7.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,873 shares of company stock worth $2,884,778. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hycroft Mining

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter worth $39,815,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 125.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,566,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 871,030 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,366,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hycroft Mining by 18.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,133,290 shares of the company's stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 179,050 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hycroft Mining by 711.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 945,022 shares of the company's stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 828,625 shares during the period. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HYMC shares. B. Riley Financial began coverage on Hycroft Mining in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Hycroft Mining to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hycroft Mining from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hycroft Mining presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining PLC is a precious metals company focused on the exploration, development and operation of the Hycroft Mine, a large oxide gold and silver deposit in northwestern Nevada. The company’s primary activities include open-pit mining, heap leach extraction and carbon adsorption/desorption processing designed to recover gold and silver from crushed ore. Hycroft’s technical team employs conventional mining methods and metallurgical processes to advance resource conversion and optimize recovery rates.

Located on approximately 28,800 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada, the Hycroft Mine ranks among the largest undeveloped oxide gold-silver deposits in North America.

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