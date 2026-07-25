Go Pro
→ Trump's New Dollar (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Hydro One (TSE:H) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Hydro One logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hydro One shares rose above their 50-day moving average, trading as high as C$60.21 and last changing hands at C$60.19, up about 1% on the session.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious overall: the stock has an average "Hold" rating, with two Buy ratings, six Hold ratings, and one Sell rating. The consensus price target is C$57.09, below the recent trading level.
  • The company recently increased its quarterly dividend to C$0.3531 per share, which works out to an annualized yield of about 2.3%. Hydro One also reported quarterly EPS of C$0.65 on revenue of C$1.22 billion.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Hydro One.

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$58.01 and traded as high as C$60.21. Hydro One shares last traded at C$60.19, with a volume of 693,017 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on H shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hydro One from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Scotia upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$57.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on H

Hydro One Stock Up 1.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.17, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$58.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$57.25.

Hydro One (TSE:H - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.22 billion during the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hydro One Limited will post 2.0572195 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.3531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Hydro One's previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hydro One's dividend payout ratio is presently 58.44%.

Hydro One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area's largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company's rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results. The province of Ontario holds an approximate 47% common equity stake.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Hydro One Right Now?

Before you consider Hydro One, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hydro One wasn't on the list.

While Hydro One currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines