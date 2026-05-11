Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target points to a potential upside of 19.23% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Hyperliquid Strategies in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Hyperliquid Strategies from $8.15 to $8.45 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Hyperliquid Strategies in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a "sell (e)" rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hyperliquid Strategies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $8.82.

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Hyperliquid Strategies Stock Performance

Shares of PURR stock opened at $6.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $831.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.53. Hyperliquid Strategies has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $7.09.

Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($7.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyperliquid Strategies will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Galaxy Group Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies during the fourth quarter worth $15,167,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies during the fourth quarter worth $2,494,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Hyperliquid Strategies in the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hyperliquid Strategies in the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyperliquid Strategies Company Profile

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc is a digital asset treasury company whose primary focus is to maximize shareholder value through accumulating HYPE, the native token of Hyperliquid, a high-performance blockchain custom-built to house all of finance. Hyperliquid Strategies Inc, formerly known as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

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