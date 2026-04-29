Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Hypermarcas had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%.

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Hypermarcas Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HYPMY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.63. 17,863 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,513. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.75. Hypermarcas has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47.

About Hypermarcas

Hypermarcas SA is a Brazil-based consumer health and pharmaceutical company whose shares trade over the counter in the United States under the symbol HYPMY. Founded in the early 2000s and headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, the company operates as a holding group for a broad portfolio of branded products in the healthcare and personal care sectors.

Through its various subsidiaries, Hypermarcas develops, manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter medications, alongside personal care, baby care, home care and nutritional supplement products.

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