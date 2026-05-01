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Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Raised to "Hold" at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Hypermarcas logo with Medical background
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Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Hypermarcas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HYPMY opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47. Hypermarcas has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Hypermarcas had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $383.13 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hypermarcas will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hypermarcas

(Get Free Report)

Hypermarcas SA is a Brazil-based consumer health and pharmaceutical company whose shares trade over the counter in the United States under the symbol HYPMY. Founded in the early 2000s and headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, the company operates as a holding group for a broad portfolio of branded products in the healthcare and personal care sectors.

Through its various subsidiaries, Hypermarcas develops, manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter medications, alongside personal care, baby care, home care and nutritional supplement products.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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