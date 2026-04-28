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Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Hypermarcas logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hypermarcas saw an unusually high trading volume on Tuesday—about 58,245 shares traded (up 202% from the prior session); the stock last traded at $4.6150 and was down roughly 0.4%.
  • Key valuation and liquidity metrics: market cap approximately $3.22 billion, P/E of 13.47, 50‑/200‑day simple moving averages of $4.40 and $4.46, debt‑to‑equity 0.61 and current ratio 1.27.
  • Recent quarterly results: EPS of $0.13 on $414.22 million in revenue, with a net margin of 15.71% and return on equity of 10.27%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Hypermarcas.

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 58,245 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 202% from the previous session's volume of 19,313 shares.The stock last traded at $4.6150 and had previously closed at $4.43.

Hypermarcas Trading Down 0.4%

The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.75. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $414.22 million during the quarter. Hypermarcas had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.71%.

Hypermarcas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hypermarcas SA is a Brazil-based consumer health and pharmaceutical company whose shares trade over the counter in the United States under the symbol HYPMY. Founded in the early 2000s and headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, the company operates as a holding group for a broad portfolio of branded products in the healthcare and personal care sectors.

Through its various subsidiaries, Hypermarcas develops, manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter medications, alongside personal care, baby care, home care and nutritional supplement products.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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