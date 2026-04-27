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Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Hypermarcas logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gapped up: Hypermarcas opened at $4.62 vs. a prior close of $4.43 and last traded at $4.6120, up about 3.8% on light volume of 1,529 shares.
  • The stock trades OTC with a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E of 13.53, and balance-sheet ratios including debt/equity 0.61, current ratio 1.27 and quick ratio 0.84.
  • In the most recent quarter the company reported EPS of $0.13 on revenue of $414.22 million, with a net margin of 15.71% and return on equity of 10.27%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Hypermarcas.

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $4.62. Hypermarcas shares last traded at $4.6120, with a volume of 1,529 shares traded.

Hypermarcas Stock Up 3.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock's fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46.

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hypermarcas had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.71%.The company had revenue of $414.22 million for the quarter.

Hypermarcas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hypermarcas SA is a Brazil-based consumer health and pharmaceutical company whose shares trade over the counter in the United States under the symbol HYPMY. Founded in the early 2000s and headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, the company operates as a holding group for a broad portfolio of branded products in the healthcare and personal care sectors.

Through its various subsidiaries, Hypermarcas develops, manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter medications, alongside personal care, baby care, home care and nutritional supplement products.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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