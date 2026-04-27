Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $4.62. Hypermarcas shares last traded at $4.6120, with a volume of 1,529 shares traded.

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Hypermarcas Stock Up 3.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock's fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46.

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hypermarcas had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.71%.The company had revenue of $414.22 million for the quarter.

Hypermarcas Company Profile

Hypermarcas SA is a Brazil-based consumer health and pharmaceutical company whose shares trade over the counter in the United States under the symbol HYPMY. Founded in the early 2000s and headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, the company operates as a holding group for a broad portfolio of branded products in the healthcare and personal care sectors.

Through its various subsidiaries, Hypermarcas develops, manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter medications, alongside personal care, baby care, home care and nutritional supplement products.

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