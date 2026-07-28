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Hyster-Yale (HY) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Hyster-Yale logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Hyster-Yale is expected to report Q2 2026 results after market close on August 4. Analysts forecast a loss of $2.21 per share and revenue of approximately $804.6 million; the earnings call is scheduled for August 5 at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • In its prior quarter, the company reported a loss of $1.64 per share, beating the $2.02 consensus estimate, while revenue of $795.2 million fell short of expectations. Analysts project a full-year loss of about $3 per share.
  • Shares recently traded at $33.77, and Hyster-Yale raised its quarterly dividend to $0.365 per share, implying a 4.3% annualized yield. Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with a consensus Hold rating and a $45 price target.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Hyster-Yale to post earnings of ($2.2050) per share and revenue of $804.62 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $795.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $878.10 million. Hyster-Yale had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. On average, analysts expect Hyster-Yale to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hyster-Yale Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of HY traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $33.77. 2,901 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,355. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.02. Hyster-Yale has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $43.90.

Hyster-Yale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Hyster-Yale's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyster-Yale

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HY. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,454 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,288,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale during the 4th quarter worth $696,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,896 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,076 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Hyster-Yale from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Hyster-Yale from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hyster-Yale from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyster-Yale currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hyster-Yale

About Hyster-Yale

(Get Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of a wide range of industrial lift trucks, container handlers and aftermarket parts and services. Operating under the Hyster and Yale brand names, the company designs, engineers and assembles counterbalanced lift trucks, narrow-aisle trucks and specialty vehicles for clients in distribution, manufacturing, retail and warehousing.

The company's product portfolio includes electric, diesel and LPG-powered forklifts, as well as reach stackers, empty container handlers and terminal tractors.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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