I-Mab (NASDAQ:NBP) Trading Down 4.9% - Time to Sell?

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:NBP - Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.7150 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 354,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 705,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NBP shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of I-Mab from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded I-Mab from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on I-Mab

I-Mab Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $201.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.45. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $1.76.

Insider Activity

In other I-Mab news, insider Mark Arnold Hagler purchased 230,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $577,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 230,000 shares in the company, valued at $577,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,473 shares of company stock valued at $23,364. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On I-Mab

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in I-Mab stock. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:NBP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 128,765 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of I-Mab as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 38.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of biologic therapies for oncology and immunology indications. The company concentrates on advancing antibody-based therapeutics and other protein biologics intended to modulate the immune system to treat cancer and autoimmune or inflammatory diseases. Its development activities span preclinical research through late-stage clinical trials, with an emphasis on creating targeted, differentiated molecules designed to address unmet medical needs.

Headquartered in China with global development activities, I-Mab operates research and development facilities and engages with clinical investigators and regulatory authorities across multiple geographies to support global clinical programs.

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