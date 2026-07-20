Iberdrola S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Iberdrola S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Get Iberdrola alerts: Sign Up

Several research firms have weighed in on IBDRY. Barclays raised shares of Iberdrola from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded Iberdrola to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Iberdrola from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IBDRY

Iberdrola Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $97.06 on Monday. Iberdrola has a one year low of $69.66 and a one year high of $100.64. The company has a market cap of $163.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 13.40%. Equities analysts expect that Iberdrola will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA is a Spanish multinational electric utility headquartered in Bilbao that develops, produces and supplies electricity and related energy services. The company's core activities span electricity generation across a diverse mix of assets, transmission and distribution network ownership and operation, and retail supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Iberdrola also offers energy management and digital solutions aimed at improving efficiency and integrating distributed and renewable resources.

Renewable energy is a central focus of Iberdrola's business strategy, with significant investments in wind (onshore and offshore), hydroelectric and solar power and in the modernization of grids to accommodate increasing shares of intermittent generation.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Iberdrola, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Iberdrola wasn't on the list.

While Iberdrola currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here