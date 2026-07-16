Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.45 and traded as low as GBX 93. Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 96.85, with a volume of 652,212 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBST shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Ibstock from GBX 135 to GBX 120 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ibstock from GBX 144 to GBX 110 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ibstock from GBX 133 to GBX 127 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ibstock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 131.75.

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Ibstock Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 95.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.55. The stock has a market cap of £382.57 million, a PE ratio of 121.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Martin Payne purchased 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 108 per share, with a total value of £21,600. Also, insider Joe Hudson sold 15,632 shares of Ibstock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 107, for a total transaction of £16,726.24. Insiders own 2.26% of the company's stock.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

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