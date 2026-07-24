ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $75.30 and traded as high as $81.69. ICF International shares last traded at $79.52, with a volume of 299,815 shares changing hands.

Get ICF International alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut ICF International from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICFI

ICF International Stock Up 3.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.53. The business's 50-day moving average price is $72.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.30.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.05). ICF International had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $437.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $448.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. ICF International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. ICF International's payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

ICF International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICF International

In other news, Director Handel Michael J. Van acquired 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.39 per share, for a total transaction of $491,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 24,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,953.06. The trade was a 49.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 12,411 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $993,872.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,080.88. This trade represents a 31.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 23,773 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 162,690 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 72,664 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 481,086 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $41,037,000 after purchasing an additional 152,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company's stock.

About ICF International

ICF International NASDAQ: ICFI, commonly known as ICF, is a global consulting and digital services provider specializing in the intersection of strategy, technology, and policy. The firm delivers integrated services and solutions to government and commercial clients in areas such as energy and environment, health and social programs, transportation, infrastructure, technology, and marketing and communications. ICF's offerings span strategic planning, data analytics, program evaluation, digital transformation, and implementation support.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, ICF has grown through both organic expansion and targeted acquisitions to broaden its capabilities and geographic reach.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ICF International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ICF International wasn't on the list.

While ICF International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here