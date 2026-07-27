Ichor (ICHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Ichor to announce earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $300.1660 million for the quarter. Ichor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 4:15 PM ET.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.28%.The business had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ichor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ichor Price Performance

ICHR stock opened at $86.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -58.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.82. Ichor has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $113.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ichor

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $256,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,938.78. This represents a 24.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 13,705 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $961,953.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 165,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,586,824.82. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,447 shares of company stock worth $5,678,621. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ichor during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the third quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 607.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,234 shares of the technology company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the technology company's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on ICHR

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

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