Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Down 10.1% - Here's Why

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) fell 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $79.12 and last traded at $77.7850. Approximately 184,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,037,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.55.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ichor from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ichor from $76.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ichor from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Ichor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on ICHR

Ichor Stock Down 13.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.82.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.28%.The company had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ichor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laura A. Black sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,535,059.24. This represents a 49.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Greg Swyt sold 6,820 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $455,644.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 53,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,606.70. This trade represents a 11.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 79,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 295.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,073 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 19,481 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth $1,595,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ichor by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 892,524 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,449,000 after buying an additional 154,404 shares during the period. Finally, Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at $783,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

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