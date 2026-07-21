Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.69, but opened at $89.10. Ichor shares last traded at $89.0190, with a volume of 64,588 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ICHR. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Ichor from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Ichor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ichor from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ichor from $76.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ichor

Ichor Price Performance

The company's fifty day moving average is $83.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.32 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Ichor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Greg Swyt sold 19,662 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total value of $1,384,598.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 60,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,577.82. This represents a 24.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Laura A. Black sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,059.24. The trade was a 49.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 79,447 shares of company stock worth $5,678,621 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Ichor by 295.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,073 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 19,481 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter worth about $607,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,595,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 892,524 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 154,404 shares during the period. Finally, Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at about $783,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

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