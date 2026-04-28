Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Trading Down 8.8% - What's Next?

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) dropped 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.19 and last traded at $64.4750. Approximately 305,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 930,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.68.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICHR. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ichor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ichor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Ichor from $30.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ichor has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ichor

Ichor Trading Down 6.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.01 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

In other news, CEO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 21,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $979,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 153,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,178,035.68. The trade was a 12.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 53,908 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $2,451,735.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 53,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,411,531.52. The trade was a 50.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 120,259 shares of company stock worth $5,689,250 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ichor by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,023,882 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $55,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,425 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 497.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,698,239 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,870 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 1,710.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 855,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 807,792 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,449,082 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,707,000 after purchasing an additional 473,440 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth about $6,663,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

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