Icon (ICLR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.55 per share and revenue of $2.0043 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Get Icon alerts: Sign Up

Icon Stock Up 0.3%

ICLR opened at $166.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock's fifty day moving average is $148.06 and its 200-day moving average is $136.46. Icon has a one year low of $66.57 and a one year high of $211.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICLR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Icon from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Leerink Partners set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Icon from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Icon to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Icon from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $173.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICLR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Icon by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 541 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,942 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Icon by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Icon by 1.8% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Icon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company's stock.

About Icon

Icon plc NASDAQ: ICLR is a global provider of outsourced drug development and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company partners with clients at all stages of the product life cycle, offering expertise in protocol design, trial execution and regulatory compliance across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Icon's service portfolio encompasses clinical trial management, data management and biostatistics, medical imaging, pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring, laboratory sciences and specialized analytical solutions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Icon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Icon wasn't on the list.

While Icon currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here