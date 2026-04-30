ICU Medical (ICUI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share and revenue of $522.3830 million for the quarter. ICU Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.450 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $535.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ICU Medical to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $115.45 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average is $131.57 and its 200-day moving average is $138.12. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $160.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,775.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1,299.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 52,763 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $634,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICUI has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ICU Medical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $169.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ICUI

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

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