ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Buy" from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ICU Medical to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded ICU Medical from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on ICU Medical from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David C. Greenberg sold 2,424 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $297,933.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,363.60. This represents a 23.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,447 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $303,623.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 19,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,596.80. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 2.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the first quarter worth $218,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 32.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 68,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 38.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $131.64 on Tuesday. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $160.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.77.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.15%.The company had revenue of $525.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. ICU Medical's quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. ICU Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Further Reading

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