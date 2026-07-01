ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Upgraded at Zacks Research

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings raised ICU Medical from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ICU Medical to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ICU Medical to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $168.40.

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ICU Medical Price Performance

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $146.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.77. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $160.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.42.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $525.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.65 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. ICU Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, Director David C. Greenberg sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $297,933.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,363.60. This represents a 23.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,447 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $303,623.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 19,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,414,596.80. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 696 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 823 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company's stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

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