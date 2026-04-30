IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.250-6.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDA. Mizuho raised their price target on IDACORP from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on IDACORP from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $144.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IDACORP

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $144.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.33. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $108.15 and a 12 month high of $149.73.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $405.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.06 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.84%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. IDACORP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. IDACORP's payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Julia A. Hilton sold 1,000 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.79, for a total value of $142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,313 shares of the company's stock, valued at $330,273.27. The trade was a 30.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDACORP

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the energy company's stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the energy company's stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the energy company's stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company's stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a diversified energy holding company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, whose primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, operates as a regulated electric utility. Through Idaho Power, the company provides generation, transmission and distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's service territory spans southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, where it serves over half a million customers with a mix of hydroelectric, natural gas, wind and solar generation assets.

Idaho Power's generation portfolio is anchored by a network of hydroelectric facilities along the Snake River system, complemented by natural-gas-fired plants and growing investments in renewable resources.

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