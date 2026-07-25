Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.36 and traded as low as $3.83. Ideal Power shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 75,111 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ideal Power from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Ideal Power in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ideal Power has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPWR

Ideal Power Trading Down 2.7%

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $65.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.80.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ideal Power

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,696 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 689,707 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Ideal Power by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 786,094 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 140,349 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ideal Power during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ideal Power in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ideal Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 16.37% of the company's stock.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc, based in Austin, Texas, specializes in the design and manufacture of advanced power conversion solutions for a range of energy applications. The company's core technology is its proprietary Coupled Power Delivery (CPD) architecture, which enables efficient bi-directional conversion between DC and DC, as well as DC and AC power streams. These solutions are widely applied in renewable energy systems, energy storage, microgrids, and electric mobility platforms.

Ideal Power's product lineup includes bi-directional DC converters, solid-state transformers, and intelligent power controllers.

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