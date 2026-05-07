IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a 2.8% increase from IDEX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

IDEX has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. IDEX has a payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect IDEX to earn $9.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

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IDEX Stock Performance

IDEX stock opened at $218.43 on Thursday. IDEX has a 12-month low of $157.25 and a 12-month high of $223.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $199.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.86.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 104.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 61.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in IDEX by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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