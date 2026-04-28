IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.44 per share and revenue of $1.1198 billion for the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 69.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX stock traded down $6.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $568.22. The company's stock had a trading volume of 195,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,583. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $428.09 and a 1 year high of $769.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company's fifty day moving average is $593.73 and its 200-day moving average is $652.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $751.00.

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Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 5,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.38, for a total transaction of $3,369,657.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,693 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,334.34. This trade represents a 29.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,693 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.54, for a total transaction of $1,781,527.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,163,984.46. The trade was a 11.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 45,957 shares of company stock valued at $29,862,109 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,502,218 shares of the company's stock worth $1,016,296,000 after purchasing an additional 181,955 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company's stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 184,587 shares of the company's stock worth $124,879,000 after purchasing an additional 68,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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