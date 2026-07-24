IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Sets New 52-Week High - What's Next?

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 95 and last traded at GBX 85.45, with a volume of 612245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.

Get IG Design Group alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 150 target price on shares of IG Design Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 150.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IGR

IG Design Group Stock Down 0.6%

The company has a market cap of £80.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business's 50 day moving average price is GBX 80.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 64.54.

IG Design Group (LON:IGR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported GBX 5.60 EPS for the quarter. IG Design Group had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.00%.The business had revenue of £217.87 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that IG Design Group plc will post 16.1507402 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IG Design Group

In other IG Design Group news, insider S Anders Hedlund purchased 16,642,640 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 per share, with a total value of £14,645,523.20. Also, insider Clare Askem purchased 21,276 shares of IG Design Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 94 per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.44. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,766,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,518,662. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IG Design Group Company Profile

IG Design Group plc, the largest consumer gift packaging business in the world, is a designer, innovator and manufacturer of products that help people celebrate life's special occasions. Design Group works with more than 11,000 customers in over 80 countries throughout the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA. Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world's biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi. Its five major product categories are: Celebrations, Craft, Stationery and Creative Play, Gifting, and Not-for-resale consumables.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IG Design Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IG Design Group wasn't on the list.

While IG Design Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here