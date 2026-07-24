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IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Sets New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
IG Design Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • IG Design Group shares hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as GBX 95 before finishing around GBX 85.45 on heavy volume.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive: Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating with a GBX 150 target, and MarketBeat shows a consensus buy rating.
  • Insiders have been buying aggressively, including a large purchase by S Anders Hedlund, while the company recently reported quarterly EPS of GBX 5.60 on revenue of £217.87 million.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 95 and last traded at GBX 85.45, with a volume of 612245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 150 target price on shares of IG Design Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 150.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IGR

IG Design Group Stock Down 0.6%

The company has a market cap of £80.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business's 50 day moving average price is GBX 80.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 64.54.

IG Design Group (LON:IGR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported GBX 5.60 EPS for the quarter. IG Design Group had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.00%.The business had revenue of £217.87 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that IG Design Group plc will post 16.1507402 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IG Design Group

In other IG Design Group news, insider S Anders Hedlund purchased 16,642,640 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 per share, with a total value of £14,645,523.20. Also, insider Clare Askem purchased 21,276 shares of IG Design Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 94 per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.44. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,766,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,518,662. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IG Design Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IG Design Group plc, the largest consumer gift packaging business in the world, is a designer, innovator and manufacturer of products that help people celebrate life's special occasions. Design Group works with more than 11,000 customers in over 80 countries throughout the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA. Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world's biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi. Its five major product categories are: Celebrations, Craft, Stationery and Creative Play, Gifting, and Not-for-resale consumables.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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