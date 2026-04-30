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IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Stock Price Up 21.4% - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
IG Design Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR - Get Free Report) rose 21.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 68.70 and last traded at GBX 68.01. Approximately 1,118,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 321,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.

IG Design Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £64.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 56.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 52.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.19.

IG Design Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IG Design Group plc, the largest consumer gift packaging business in the world, is a designer, innovator and manufacturer of products that help people celebrate life's special occasions. Design Group works with more than 11,000 customers in over 80 countries throughout the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA. Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world's biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi. Its five major product categories are: Celebrations, Craft, Stationery and Creative Play, Gifting, and Not-for-resale consumables.

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