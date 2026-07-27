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IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Trading 21.7% Higher - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
IG Design Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • IG Design Group shares jumped 21.7% to GBX 104 in mid-day trading, with volume rising 333% above the average session level.
  • Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “Buy” rating and GBX 150 price target; the stock’s consensus rating is also “Buy,” implying further potential upside.
  • Recent results showed GBX 5.60 quarterly EPS and £217.87 million in revenue, but the company still reported a negative net margin and return on equity. Insiders have been buying shares, and insiders own 21.41% of the company.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of IG Design Group.

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 21.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 105 and last traded at GBX 104. Approximately 2,052,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 333% from the average session volume of 473,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 150 price target on shares of IG Design Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IG Design Group currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 150.

View Our Latest Analysis on IG Design Group

IG Design Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 80.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 64.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.75.

IG Design Group (LON:IGR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported GBX 5.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of £217.87 million during the quarter. IG Design Group had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. Analysts forecast that IG Design Group plc will post 16.1507402 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IG Design Group

In other IG Design Group news, insider Stewart Gilliland acquired 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 84 per share, with a total value of £42,000. Also, insider John Gittins bought 8,637 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 91 per share, with a total value of £7,859.67. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,766,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,518,662. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company's stock.

IG Design Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IG Design Group plc, the largest consumer gift packaging business in the world, is a designer, innovator and manufacturer of products that help people celebrate life's special occasions. Design Group works with more than 11,000 customers in over 80 countries throughout the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA. Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world's biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi. Its five major product categories are: Celebrations, Craft, Stationery and Creative Play, Gifting, and Not-for-resale consumables.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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