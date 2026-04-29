IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$85.00 at National Bank Financial

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial's price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IGM. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$69.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$68.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$72.00.

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IGM Financial Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of IGM stock traded up C$0.02 on Wednesday, reaching C$73.23. 422,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,534. The company has a market cap of C$17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$67.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.52, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 0.31. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$42.13 and a one year high of C$74.92.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter. IGM Financial had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.006816 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IGM Financial news, Director James Patrick O'sullivan sold 2,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.35, for a total transaction of C$191,380.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 134,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,181,387.15. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,400 shares of company stock worth $6,306,649. Insiders own 66.58% of the company's stock.

IGM Financial Company Profile

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $244 billion (CAD) in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London.

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