Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.16% and a net margin of 19.11%.The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Illinois Tool Works's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works updated its FY 2026 guidance to 11.100-11.500 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Illinois Tool Works' conference call:

ITW reported a solid Q1 with ~5% revenue growth, GAAP EPS up 12% to $1.66 , and operating margin expanded 60 bps to 25.4%, with Enterprise Initiatives contributing 120 bps to the quarter's margin gain.

ITW reported a solid Q1 with ~5% revenue growth, , and operating margin expanded 60 bps to 25.4%, with Enterprise Initiatives contributing 120 bps to the quarter's margin gain. The company raised full-year GAAP EPS guidance by $0.10 to a midpoint of $11.30 (range $11.10–$11.50), kept organic growth guidance at 1%–3%, and expects ~100 bps of operating margin expansion with all seven segments delivering positive organic growth.

The company raised full-year GAAP EPS guidance by $0.10 to a midpoint of (range $11.10–$11.50), kept organic growth guidance at 1%–3%, and expects ~100 bps of operating margin expansion with all seven segments delivering positive organic growth. CapEx-related segments showed strengthening demand: Test & Measurement/Electronics grew ~10% (5% organic) with semi-related >15% growth, and Welding delivered 6% organic growth, supported by order activity, capacity adds, and new products.

CapEx-related segments showed strengthening demand: Test & Measurement/Electronics grew ~10% (5% organic) with semi-related >15% growth, and Welding delivered 6% organic growth, supported by order activity, capacity adds, and new products. Consumer-facing areas lagged—Food Equipment organic revenue fell ~3% (equipment down 6%) and Specialty was down ~5% organically due to PLS actions and delayed Middle East sales (~$100M), though both saw margin benefits from cost actions.

Consumer-facing areas lagged—Food Equipment organic revenue fell ~3% (equipment down 6%) and Specialty was down ~5% organically due to PLS actions and delayed Middle East sales (~$100M), though both saw margin benefits from cost actions. Cash generation and buybacks remain strong: Q1 free cash flow grew 6% (69% conversion seasonally), ITW expects >100% FCF conversion for the year and plans to repurchase about $1.5 billion of shares in 2026 (Q1 repurchases ~$375M).

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Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 2.9%

ITW traded down $7.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $258.01. 3,486,781 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,374. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $303.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.68. The firm has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works's payout ratio is currently 61.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total value of $48,685,680.85. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 258,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $75,282,792.38. This trade represents a 39.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Axel Beck sold 4,223 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.22, for a total value of $1,225,599.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,680,083.58. The trade was a 42.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,268 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Claris Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 622,227 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $149,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Illinois Tool Works News

Here are the key news stories impacting Illinois Tool Works this week:

Positive Sentiment: Beat on profit and margin improvement — ITW posted GAAP EPS of $2.66 (vs. ~$2.55 consensus) and expanded operating margin 60 bps to 25.4%, driven by enterprise initiatives and stronger cash flow. Article Title

Beat on profit and margin improvement — ITW posted GAAP EPS of $2.66 (vs. ~$2.55 consensus) and expanded operating margin 60 bps to 25.4%, driven by enterprise initiatives and stronger cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY guidance — management nudged full‑year GAAP EPS up $0.10 to a range of $11.10–$11.50, signaling confidence in margin/cost actions. Article Title

Raised FY guidance — management nudged full‑year GAAP EPS up $0.10 to a range of $11.10–$11.50, signaling confidence in margin/cost actions. Neutral Sentiment: Top-line roughly in line — revenue came in at $4.02B (+4.6% y/y), which met expectations but masks underlying trends. Article Title

Top-line roughly in line — revenue came in at $4.02B (+4.6% y/y), which met expectations but masks underlying trends. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst & transcript coverage — full call transcripts and summaries are available for deeper read on segment commentary and execution details. Article Title

Analyst & transcript coverage — full call transcripts and summaries are available for deeper read on segment commentary and execution details. Negative Sentiment: Muted organic growth and uneven segments — organic revenue growth was only modest (~0.4%), with several segments (Automotive OEM, Food Equipment, Construction Products, Specialty Products) showing declines, raising questions about demand momentum. Article Title

Muted organic growth and uneven segments — organic revenue growth was only modest (~0.4%), with several segments (Automotive OEM, Food Equipment, Construction Products, Specialty Products) showing declines, raising questions about demand momentum. Negative Sentiment: Guidance lift partially driven by lower tax assumption and investor profit‑taking — some market participants view the EPS bump as partly tax‑rate driven rather than demand‑driven, prompting a re‑rating and short‑term selling pressure. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $278.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $270.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

Further Reading

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