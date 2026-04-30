Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $265.67, but opened at $250.00. Illinois Tool Works shares last traded at $256.45, with a volume of 445,365 shares.

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Illinois Tool Works News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Illinois Tool Works this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $327.00 to $303.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $271.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $271.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 95.16%. Illinois Tool Works's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works's payout ratio is 61.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Axel Beck sold 4,223 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.22, for a total transaction of $1,225,599.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,680,083.58. The trade was a 42.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total value of $48,685,680.85. Following the sale, the director directly owned 258,766 shares in the company, valued at $75,282,792.38. This trade represents a 39.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 128.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 18,226 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 87,875 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $22,914,000 after purchasing an additional 70,704 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 103,161 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,328.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company's stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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