Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Illumina from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

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Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $176.55 on Monday. Illumina has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $182.84. The firm's 50 day moving average is $149.62 and its 200-day moving average is $137.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other Illumina news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 235,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total value of $38,453,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,830,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,146,860.76. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott D. Ericksen sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $225,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,243,394.60. This trade represents a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock valued at $155,710,908. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,101,173 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $2,636,483,000 after purchasing an additional 124,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Illumina by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,190,114 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $811,895,000 after purchasing an additional 190,324 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 45.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,923,173 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $715,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,848 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426,126 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $580,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869,047 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $375,260,000 after purchasing an additional 130,139 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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