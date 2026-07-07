Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $195.09 and last traded at $194.33, with a volume of 2102097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.68.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illumina from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Illumina from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Illumina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $148.94.

Read Our Latest Report on Illumina

Illumina Stock Up 3.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $154.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.45.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Illumina had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, CAO Scott D. Ericksen sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $225,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,243,394.60. This trade represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 783 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $127,307.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,456,500.81. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock worth $155,710,908. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Illumina by 113.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $621,000. CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Illumina by 49.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 59,645 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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