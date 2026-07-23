Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Reaches New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $198.10 and last traded at $198.7910, with a volume of 112974 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.87.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illumina from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Illumina from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $156.88.

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Illumina Stock Up 3.4%

The business's 50 day moving average is $169.14 and its 200-day moving average is $144.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Illumina had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 615 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,771,540. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 235,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total value of $38,453,050.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,830,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $463,146,860.76. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock worth $155,710,908 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Illumina by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $621,000. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Illumina by 49.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 59,645 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 19,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 30.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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