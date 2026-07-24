IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.36.

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IMAX Trading Down 1.7%

IMAX stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.21. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,080,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,222. IMAX has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $102.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.09 million. IMAX had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IMAX will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IMAX news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 8,943 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $333,842.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 765,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,557,524.66. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 20.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,348 shares of the company's stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,238 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,486 shares of the company's stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in IMAX by 7.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 159,714 shares of the company's stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in IMAX by 84.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,081 shares of the company's stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in IMAX in the second quarter worth about $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company's stock.

Key IMAX News

Here are the key news stories impacting IMAX this week:

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation is a global leader in immersive entertainment technologies, specializing in the design, manufacture and distribution of high-resolution cameras, projectors, and proprietary software solutions that enhance both film production and theatrical exhibition. The company licenses its premium large-format system to theatre owners and filmmakers around the world, enabling audiences to experience movies with greater clarity, scale and sound fidelity. IMAX also offers turnkey theatre development services, assisting cinema operators with auditorium design, installation and custom branding to optimize the customer experience.

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, IMAX has built a reputation for pioneering film-format innovations, including its patented dual 15-perforation, 70-millimeter projection system.

Further Reading

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