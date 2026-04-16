Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Trading Down 4.6% - Time to Sell?

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.5740. Approximately 43,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 842,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

IMMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Immix Biopharma from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Immix Biopharma from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Immix Biopharma has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma Stock Down 2.1%

The stock has a market cap of $521.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.20. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts forecast that Immix Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immix Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. KVP Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,205,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Immix Biopharma by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 46,394 shares of the company's stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

Immix Biopharma NASDAQ: IMMX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel immuno-oncology therapies that target myeloid checkpoints. The company's approach centers on harnessing the innate immune system to promote anti-tumor activity, complementing established T-cell checkpoint inhibitors. By modulating key myeloid pathways, Immix Biopharma aims to overcome resistance mechanisms in solid tumors and broaden the scope of effective cancer immunotherapy.

The company's lead candidate, IMX-110, is a first-in-class combination therapy designed to activate macrophages and dendritic cells within the tumor microenvironment.

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