Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.6429.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday. D. Boral Capital downgraded Immunic from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. upgraded Immunic to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Immunic from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

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Immunic Stock Down 9.9%

NASDAQ IMUX opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.37. Immunic has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.51.

Immunic's stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, April 27th. The 1-10 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Sunday, April 26th.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Immunic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the third quarter worth $29,000. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 1.5% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,581,587 shares of the company's stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 39,063 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,882,162 shares of the company's stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 544.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,419,299 shares of the company's stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,829 shares during the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel oral therapies to treat chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases as well as certain cancers. The company's research strategy centers on small-molecule immunology, aiming to offer targeted treatments with improved safety and tolerability profiles. By modulating key signaling pathways within the immune system, Immunic seeks to address underlying disease mechanisms and achieve durable therapeutic benefits for patients.

Immunic's lead product candidate, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is an oral selective dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor in Phase 2 clinical development for conditions including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease and relapsing multiple sclerosis.

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