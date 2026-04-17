Free Trial
→ Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This… (From Awesomely, LLC) (Ad)tc pixel

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Immunic logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Nine analysts give Immunic a consensus rating of Moderate Buy (1 sell, 1 hold, 5 buy, 2 strong buy) with an average 1‑year target price of $5.64.
  • Shares opened at $1.00 on Friday (down 9.9%), the company has a market cap of about $130.5M and a 52‑week range of $0.51–$1.51, and a 1‑for‑10 reverse split will be effective after the close on April 26/27.
  • Immunic reported quarterly EPS of -$0.12 (missing estimates by $0.02) and analysts expect -0.94 EPS for the year; the firm is a clinical‑stage biopharma developing oral DHODH inhibitor vidofludimus calcium.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.6429.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday. D. Boral Capital downgraded Immunic from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. upgraded Immunic to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Immunic from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Read Our Latest Report on IMUX

Immunic Stock Down 9.9%

NASDAQ IMUX opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.37. Immunic has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.51.

Immunic's stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, April 27th. The 1-10 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Sunday, April 26th.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Immunic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the third quarter worth $29,000. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 1.5% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,581,587 shares of the company's stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 39,063 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,882,162 shares of the company's stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 544.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,419,299 shares of the company's stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,829 shares during the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel oral therapies to treat chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases as well as certain cancers. The company's research strategy centers on small-molecule immunology, aiming to offer targeted treatments with improved safety and tolerability profiles. By modulating key signaling pathways within the immune system, Immunic seeks to address underlying disease mechanisms and achieve durable therapeutic benefits for patients.

Immunic's lead product candidate, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is an oral selective dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor in Phase 2 clinical development for conditions including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease and relapsing multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Immunic Right Now?

Before you consider Immunic, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Immunic wasn't on the list.

While Immunic currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
One executive order. The biggest wealth transfer of your lifetime.
One executive order. The biggest wealth transfer of your lifetime.
From Reagan Gold Group (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026

Recent Videos

This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines