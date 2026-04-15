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Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Downgraded to Hold Rating by D. Boral Capital

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Immunic logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • D. Boral Capital downgraded Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) from a "buy" to a "hold"; the consensus remains a Moderate Buy with an average target price of $6.17 based on 2 Strong Buy, 5 Buy, 1 Hold and 1 Sell ratings.
  • IMUX shares opened at $1.18 and were down about 3.3%, with a market cap near $153.9M and a 52-week range of $0.51–$1.51; the company missed quarterly EPS expectations (reported -$0.12 vs. -$0.10) and analysts forecast -$0.94 EPS for the year.
  • Institutional ownership is 51.82%, and several hedge funds increased positions in Q4—notably Millennium Management and Laurion Capital made large additions to their stakes.
  • Five stocks we like better than Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at D. Boral Capital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. raised Immunic to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Immunic from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Immunic from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $6.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMUX

Immunic Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. Immunic has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Immunic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Immunic by 544.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,419,299 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,829 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Immunic by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,882,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunic

(Get Free Report)

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel oral therapies to treat chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases as well as certain cancers. The company's research strategy centers on small-molecule immunology, aiming to offer targeted treatments with improved safety and tolerability profiles. By modulating key signaling pathways within the immune system, Immunic seeks to address underlying disease mechanisms and achieve durable therapeutic benefits for patients.

Immunic's lead product candidate, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is an oral selective dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor in Phase 2 clinical development for conditions including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease and relapsing multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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