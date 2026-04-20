ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Up 5.9% - Here's Why

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX - Get Free Report) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.1550. Approximately 4,670,553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 34,831,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

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ImmunityBio News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ImmunityBio this week:

Neutral Sentiment: The company's founder publicly backed a policy initiative and also highlighted new Anktiva breast‑cancer risk data; the story mixes political publicity with an ambiguous data signal that could prompt investor attention but is not a clear positive or negative catalyst on its own. Article Title

The company's founder publicly backed a policy initiative and also highlighted new Anktiva breast‑cancer risk data; the story mixes political publicity with an ambiguous data signal that could prompt investor attention but is not a clear positive or negative catalyst on its own. Negative Sentiment: Lowey Dannenberg announced an investigation into potential federal securities law violations at ImmunityBio — this raises the prospect of regulatory scrutiny, discovery, and litigation expense that can pressure the stock. Article Title

Lowey Dannenberg announced an investigation into potential federal securities law violations at ImmunityBio — this raises the prospect of regulatory scrutiny, discovery, and litigation expense that can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities class actions have been filed and several firms (Kessler Topaz, Hagens Berman and others) are soliciting lead‑plaintiff applicants for the January 19–March 24, 2026 class period; Hagens Berman’s notice ties the suits to an FDA warning letter about allegedly misleading efficacy claims for Anktiva — litigation risk plus potential regulatory findings are material to future revenue and reputation. Article Title

Multiple securities class actions have been filed and several firms (Kessler Topaz, Hagens Berman and others) are soliciting lead‑plaintiff applicants for the January 19–March 24, 2026 class period; Hagens Berman’s notice ties the suits to an FDA warning letter about allegedly misleading efficacy claims for Anktiva — litigation risk plus potential regulatory findings are material to future revenue and reputation. Negative Sentiment: Several additional plaintiff firms (Faruqi & Faruqi, Robbins Geller, DJS Law Group, Bronstein, Rosen, etc.) issued investor reminders about the May 26, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline — widespread legal interest increases probability of consolidated litigation and potential settlement exposure. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ImmunityBio from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IBRX

ImmunityBio Trading Up 6.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 75,000 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $900,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,850,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,238,360.21. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christobel Selecky sold 25,000 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 451,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,412. Insiders own 69.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 26.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,655,205 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,455,703 shares of the company's stock worth $32,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,890 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 439.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,152,684 shares of the company's stock worth $12,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 53.7% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,297,725 shares of the company's stock worth $13,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company's stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

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