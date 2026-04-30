Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMPUY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.07, but opened at $13.98. Impala Platinum shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 34,711 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IMPUY shares. HSBC set a $23.00 target price on Impala Platinum and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Impala Platinum to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Impala Platinum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IMPUY

Impala Platinum Trading Up 6.5%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

Impala Platinum OTCMKTS: IMPUY is the U.S. American Depositary Receipt program for Impala Platinum Holdings Limited, a South African mining group specializing in the extraction, processing and marketing of platinum group metals (PGMs). Headquartered in Johannesburg, the company’s core products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium and iridium, with byproducts such as nickel and gold. Impala Platinum’s integrated operations span the full value chain from underground and surface mining to smelting and refining.

The company’s principal mining assets are located on the Bushveld Complex in South Africa and at the Zimplats operations in Zimbabwe.

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