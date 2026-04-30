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Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Impala Platinum logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • IMPUY gapped up pre-market from $13.07 to $13.98 and last traded at $13.88, up about 6.5% on a volume of 34,711 shares.
  • Analysts are mixed but optimistic: HSBC set a $23 target with a Buy, Morgan Stanley upgraded to Overweight, while Zacks cut to Hold, leaving an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target of $23.00.
  • Technically the stock is still trading below both its 50‑day ($15.90) and 200‑day ($15.17) moving averages, suggesting it remains under longer-term resistance levels.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMPUY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.07, but opened at $13.98. Impala Platinum shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 34,711 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IMPUY shares. HSBC set a $23.00 target price on Impala Platinum and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Impala Platinum to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Impala Platinum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IMPUY

Impala Platinum Trading Up 6.5%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impala Platinum OTCMKTS: IMPUY is the U.S. American Depositary Receipt program for Impala Platinum Holdings Limited, a South African mining group specializing in the extraction, processing and marketing of platinum group metals (PGMs). Headquartered in Johannesburg, the company’s core products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium and iridium, with byproducts such as nickel and gold. Impala Platinum’s integrated operations span the full value chain from underground and surface mining to smelting and refining.

The company’s principal mining assets are located on the Bushveld Complex in South Africa and at the Zimplats operations in Zimbabwe.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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