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Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Imperial Brands logo with Consumer Defensive background
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Key Points

  • Analysts have given Imperial Brands an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from six brokers (five buys, one hold) with a mean 12‑month price target of GBX 3,550.
  • IMB opened at GBX 2,854.63 (down ~2.7%), with a market cap of £22.22 billion, P/E of 11.45 and a one‑year range of GBX 2,648–3,341; the 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages are ~GBX 3,169.69 and GBX 3,135.53 respectively.
  • Recent insider activity: Alan Johnson bought 645 shares at GBX 3,097 while Lukas Paravicini sold 30,561 shares at GBX 3,219; insiders own 0.46%, and the company shows high leverage (debt‑to‑equity 207.21) with weak liquidity (current ratio 0.74, quick ratio 0.41).
  • Interested in Imperial Brands? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,550.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,700 target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,500 target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of IMB stock opened at GBX 2,854.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.23. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 2,648 and a one year high of GBX 3,341. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,169.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alan Johnson bought 645 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,097 per share, with a total value of £19,975.65. Also, insider Lukas Paravicini sold 30,561 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,219, for a total value of £983,758.59. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

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Analyst Recommendations for Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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