Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Cut to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore set a $144.00 price target on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Impinj from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Impinj from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $175.00.

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Impinj Price Performance

NASDAQ PI opened at $138.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.40 and a beta of 1.92. Impinj has a 1-year low of $87.36 and a 1-year high of $247.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The business's fifty day moving average price is $139.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.74.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $74.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.53 million. Impinj had a positive return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 7.66%.Impinj's revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Impinj has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Impinj will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Impinj

In other Impinj news, Director Sylebra Capital Llc sold 12,105 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.36, for a total value of $1,541,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 782,943 shares in the company, valued at $99,715,620.48. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 265,124 shares of company stock worth $36,565,887 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Impinj by 2,441.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 425,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,745,000 after purchasing an additional 409,182 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,292 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,580,000 after buying an additional 393,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $55,216,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Impinj by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,893 shares of the company's stock worth $222,192,000 after buying an additional 124,792 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Impinj by 1,880.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 128,624 shares of the company's stock worth $22,382,000 after buying an additional 122,128 shares during the period.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj's platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj's product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

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