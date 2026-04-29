Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.770-0.820 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.0 million-$106.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.9 million.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Impinj from $255.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Impinj from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "mixed" rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Impinj from $246.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $167.63.

View Our Latest Report on Impinj

Impinj Stock Performance

NASDAQ PI traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $120.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.68. Impinj has a 12-month low of $85.94 and a 12-month high of $247.06. The business's 50-day moving average price is $108.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.79 and a beta of 1.67.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.50). Impinj had a positive return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.The company had revenue of $74.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $96.63 million. Impinj has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Impinj will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,178 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,104,000 after acquiring an additional 78,587 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the company's stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,211 shares of the company's stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj's platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj's product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

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