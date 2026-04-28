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Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Down 8.8% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
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Key Points

  • Shares fell 8.8% on Tuesday to about $111.43 on light volume (101,963 shares, down ~84% vs. average), trading near its 50‑day MA of $108.27 but well below its 200‑day MA of $148.27.
  • Analyst views are mixed — five Buys, two Holds and two Sells — with a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target of $167.63, while several firms recently cut price targets and Zacks downgraded the stock to "strong sell."
  • Operationally, Q4 EPS of $0.50 met estimates and revenue of $92.85M slightly beat, with Q1 guidance of $0.08–0.13 EPS, but the company shows a negative net margin and a negative P/E, even as large institutions (Vanguard, Invesco, State Street) increased positions.
  • Interested in Impinj? Here are five stocks we like better.

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) traded down 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $112.69 and last traded at $111.4250. 101,963 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 650,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "mixed" rating and set a $180.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on Impinj in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Impinj from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Impinj from $255.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $167.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Impinj

Impinj Stock Down 3.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.27.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $92.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.87 million. Impinj had a positive return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.Impinj's quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Impinj has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.130 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $603,110,000 after buying an additional 85,882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Impinj by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,104,000 after buying an additional 78,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Impinj by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,893 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,192,000 after buying an additional 124,792 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Impinj by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 692,596 shares of the company's stock worth $120,519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Impinj by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,647 shares of the company's stock worth $116,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj's platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj's product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

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