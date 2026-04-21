Incyte (INCY) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share and revenue of $1.2346 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.16). Incyte had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 25.03%.The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Incyte to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Incyte Stock Down 0.9%

Incyte stock opened at $96.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $112.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $102.00 target price on Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Incyte from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $104.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INCY

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, insider Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 18,667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $1,759,178.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 234,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,127,552. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company's research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company's flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

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